Jamison Crowder start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

New York Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder has put up modest numbers for the team throughout the season.

Even with rookie wideout Elijah Moore on injured reserve, he wasn’t able to have a breakout game last week in the team’s 30-9 home loss to the New Orleans Saints. This Sunday, the Jets will travel down to Florida for a road date with the Miami Dolphins, so what are the fantasy prospects for the veteran in this AFC East showdown?

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets WR Jamison Crowder

Crowder caught just three of six targets for 19 yards in last Sunday’s setback. Some of his quiet day can be attributed to the struggles of rookie QB Zach Wilson, who completed just 45% of his passes.

Crowder is the 55th rated receiver in fantasy, averaging 9.8 fantasy points per game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Crowder still has the potential to be the top receiving option the Jets need, but I wouldn’t put much stock into him from a fantasy standpoint. Sit him.