Michael Carter start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

New York Jets running back Michael Carter is set to make his triumphant return on Sunday when the team pays a visit to the Miami Dolphins.

The rookie has been sidelined since Week 11 with an ankle injury, his last appearance coincidentally being against the Dolphins. He was officially activated for duty on Saturday so that just leaves the question of how he’ll perform both on the field and in fantasy.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets RB Michael Carter

Even after missing a chunk of games, Carter is the Jets’ leading rusher on the year. He had 430 yards and four touchdowns on the ground, also adding 32 receptions for 308 yards through the air.

He is rated as the 29th best fantasy running back, averaging 12.8 fantasy points per game in PPR leagues.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

One can question if he’ll get a light load coming off an ankle injury. Considering that he’s been one of their more reliable offensive weapons, he’ll get his fair share of carries and emerge as a solid flex option this week. Start Carter.