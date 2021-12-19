DeVante Parker, Albert Wilson start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

With the Miami Dolphins having three running backs on the Covid list, they could see a game plan this weekend against the New York Jets that sees them become more pass-heavy. The Dolphins are coming out of their bye so for injury-prone DeVante Parker, it was a time to get healthy. For teammate Albert Wilson, it was a time that he could get recharged.

Parker has only been able to play in two games since Week 5. In those games, he has finished as the overall WR23 and the overall WR32 in Week 8 and Week 13 respectively. If the Dolphins end up going more pass-heavy, Parker would be third in line to see more work. Wilson has been active more than Parker, but even with an increased target share, he isn’t able to do much with them because he is used on short routes. Is there value here?

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins WR DeVante Parker, Albert Wilson

The tough part with all of this is that the Dolphins take on the New York Jets this week and you automatically want to say oh the Jets stink let’s fire up everyone against them. Well, they are actually giving up the eighth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. Because of this tough matchup and with fantasy playoff implications likely on the line, I would sit Wilson, but fire up Parker.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

FLEX Parker, SIT Wilson, even with Waddle out.