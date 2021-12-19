Myles Gaskin start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

The Miami Dolphins and New York Jets meet for the second time this season in Week 15, with the home team looking to stay in the playoff mix. The Dolphins won the previous meeting 24-17, with a late receiving touchdown from Myles Gaskin being the difference in the contest.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins RB Myles Gaskin

Gaskin has been an up-and-down player this season but he’s starting the find the endzone more in recent weeks. The running back has been activated off the reserver/COVID list, so he’s good to go for this game. The Dolphins tend to get all their running backs involved for no good reason, which leads to frustration among fantasy managers regarding Gaskin. He’s a strong flex play on most weeks, and occasionally jumps into RB2 spots depending on the matchup and bye weeks.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

With a favorable matchup against the Jets, Gaskin is worth starting.