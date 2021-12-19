Tua Tagovailoa start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

The Miami Dolphins had their bye week in Week 14 and I am going out on a limb to say it was a good thing. It was supposed to give them time to get healthy, but at the time of this writing, their top three running backs are all now on the Covid list. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has fewer weapons to work with, but I don’t know that him passing more is a bad thing.

Before his bye week, Tagovailoa had finished as a startable QB1 in three of his games, but don’t let that fool you. Since he returned from injury, he has been playing extremely well and he is matchup dependent on a week-to-week basis for fantasy. Lucky for him, he takes on the New York Jets in Week 15.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa

The Jets defense is giving up the eighth-most fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. When Miami took on New York in Week 11, Tagovailoa had 273 yards passing with two total touchdowns and an interception for 19 fantasy points and an overall finish as the QB12 for that week. Even with a depleted running back room, Tagovailoa has upside this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

START Tagovailoa if your quarterback winds up on the Covid list or if you have a horrible matchup.