Ricky Seals-Jones start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

Ricky Seals-Jones has a smash spot awaiting him in Week 15 as he will take on the Philadelphia Eagles. But given what’s happening to WFT’s quarterbacks, can he take advantage of it?

Fantasy Football analysis: Washington TE Ricky Seals-Jones

The Football Team placed Taylor Heinicke on the COVD-19 list on Friday. So, who will be throwing the ball to RS-J this Sunday? No one knows at this moment. That’s unfortunate since Seals-Jones has the best matchup any tight end could ask for on deck. The Eagles’ defense against tight ends is purely theoretical. They have allowed the most receptions, the second-most yards and the second-most touchdowns to the position this season. They have allowed 11 TDs to tight ends over their previous 11 games. Seals-Jones did next to nothing last week versus Dallas — four targets, one catch, eight yards — but with Logan Thomas out, he is WFT’s leader at that position. Granted, tight end John Bates will siphon some looks.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

WFT’s QB quagmire is a bigger concern for Seals-Jones than Bates’ presence. As such, RS-J is a high-risk, high-reward TE1 this week. Look elsewhere if you need a safer option for your season-long leagues.