Antonio Gibson start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

Antonio Gibson may be Washington’s first, second and third option on offense this week as COVID has turned the team’s quarterback depth chart upside down. What will Gibson do on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles?

Fantasy Football analysis: Washington RB Antonio Gibson

Week 14 was a dud for Gibson, who played remarkably well from Weeks 10-13, averaging 89.5 rushing yards and about 19 PPR points per game during that stretch. Gibson was held to just 36 yards on 10 carries last week, thanks in large part to a third-quarter fumble that saw him get sent to the bench for most of the remaining 18 minutes of game time. Another benching is always possible for Gibson, who has lost four fumbles this year. But considering Washington’s starting quarterback is a complete unknown as of Friday, Gibson should get a ton of work against a Philly defense that has allowed the 10th-most DraftKings points per game to opposing RBs. J.D. McKissic is still dealing with a concussion, so Gibson may also be used more often as a receiver. The Eagles have given up the sixth-most receptions to running backs this season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Gibson is a low-end RB1 for Week 15. Just pray that he holds on to the ball.