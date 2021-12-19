Kyle Shurmur start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

The Washington Football Team is still in contention for the NFC East but needs to first navigate a Week 15 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles amid a COVID outbreak in Washington’s camp. The team doesn’t even know who the starting quarterback will be, with Kyle Shurmur currently set to take the field Tuesday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Washington QB Kyle Shurmur

There’s a chance Kyle Allen or Taylor Heinicke get cleared in time for this contest, so Shurmur might not be the quarterback taking the field at the end of the day. It’s hard to trust any of these players in the current situation, but Shurmur is the most unproven of the group. He’s not gotten much game action, and is hard to back in a fantasy playoff matchup.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

It’s best for managers to avoid Washington’s quarterbacks this week, no matter who ends up starting Tuesday evening against the Eagles.