DeVonta Smith start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of DeVonta Smith ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles Week 15 matchup against the Washington Football Team.

By DKNation Staff
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) avoids a tackle by New York Jets outside linebacker Quincy Williams (56) during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles rookie wide receiver DeVonta Smith had a quiet performance in Week 13 against the New York Jets. Smith will be trying to make some noise on Sunday against the Washington Football.

Update — The game between the Eagles and WFT this week has been moved to Tuesday night.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles WR DeVonta Smith

The rookie wide receiver had two receptions (four targets) for 15 yards against the New York Jets in Week 13. It was the second-straight game that Smith had two receptions. Regardless of who is starting under center on Sunday, we should expect to see a better game from the rookie receiver against a depleted Washington defense.

This season, the Football Team has allowed the third-most receptions (188) and receiving yards (2,336) to wide receivers. Additionally, they’ve given up 15 receiving touchdowns and 25 fantasy points per game to receivers.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

With Quez Watkins on the reserve/COVID-19 list, it leaves Smith as the only other explosive option in the wide receiver unit heading into Sunday. The rookie receiver is certainly worth a start, but only as a WR3/FLEX.

