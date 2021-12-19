DeVonta Smith start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

Philadelphia Eagles rookie wide receiver DeVonta Smith had a quiet performance in Week 13 against the New York Jets. Smith will be trying to make some noise on Sunday against the Washington Football.

Update — The game between the Eagles and WFT this week has been moved to Tuesday night.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles WR DeVonta Smith

The rookie wide receiver had two receptions (four targets) for 15 yards against the New York Jets in Week 13. It was the second-straight game that Smith had two receptions. Regardless of who is starting under center on Sunday, we should expect to see a better game from the rookie receiver against a depleted Washington defense.

This season, the Football Team has allowed the third-most receptions (188) and receiving yards (2,336) to wide receivers. Additionally, they’ve given up 15 receiving touchdowns and 25 fantasy points per game to receivers.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

With Quez Watkins on the reserve/COVID-19 list, it leaves Smith as the only other explosive option in the wide receiver unit heading into Sunday. The rookie receiver is certainly worth a start, but only as a WR3/FLEX.