Kenneth Gainwell start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

Philadelphia Eagles rookie running back Kenneth Gainwell had his best game before the bye in Week 13 against the New York Jets. He will hope to build upon that performance Sunday against the Washington Football Team.

Update — The game between the Eagles and WFT this week has been moved to Tuesday night.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles RB Kenneth Gainwell

In Week 13 against the Jets, Gainwell was the Eagles’ backup running back behind Miles Sanders due to Boston Scott dealing with an illness. The rookie running back posted 54 yards on 12 carries and a touchdown. He was also effective in the receiving game with five receptions (five targets) for 33 yards.

We could see Gainwell more involved in the Eagles’ passing game with second-year wide receiver Quez Watkins on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Heading into Week 15, the Football Team has allowed a league-high eight receiving touchdowns to running backs this season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Gainwell could be more impactful in the receiving game for the Eagles on Sunday, which could put him in line as a low-tier FLEX option for Week 15.