Miles Sanders start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders had one of his better performances this season in Week 13. With the bye week in the rearview mirror, Sanders will try to carry that momentum over into Sunday’s game against the Washington Football Team.

Update — The game between the Eagles and WFT this week has been moved to Tuesday night.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles RB Miles Sanders

Sanders has been limited in practice this week with an ankle injury, but he still should be to play on Sunday afternoon. In Week 13 against the Jets, the former Penn State running back had a season-high 120 yards on 22 carries, along with three receptions (three targets) for 22 yards.

Despite not scoring a touchdown against the Jets, he still recorded a season’s best 14.20 fantasy points in the Eagles’ 15-point win. Sanders will now get ready to face a decimated Washington defense that is missing multiple players from their starting defensive line. The Football Team is allowing 93.6 rushing yards per game and 16.5 fantasy points per game to running backs this season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If Sanders is ready to go, then I’d start him as your RB2 for this week in fantasy football.