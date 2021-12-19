Jalen Hurts start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

Philadelphia Eagles starting quarterback Jalen Hurts is still nursing an ankle injury that he suffered back in Week 13. If the young quarterback cannot play, then it sets up for backup quarterback Gardner Minshew to make his second consecutive start on Sunday against the Washington Football Team.

Update — The game between the Eagles and WFT this week has been moved to Tuesday night.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

As of right now, it is unclear if Hurts will play on Sunday afternoon. Both him and Minshew are splitting first-team reps as the Eagles prepare to play Washington. If Hurts is healthy and ready to go, this looks like a great bounce back spot.

The Football Team has 17 players from their active roster on the reserve/COVID-19. Their defense has also given up the most touchdown passes in the NFL this season (27) and allowed 21.5 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Hurts is definitely a must-start against a decimated Washington defense, if he’s healthy.