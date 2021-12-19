Best DFS lineup strategy for Saints-Bucs on Sunday night

To wrap up the Sunday slate in the NFL, we have a NFC South matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football. The Saints snapped their five-game losing streak with a win over the New York Jets last week. The Buccaneers are riding a four-game winning streak after they defeated the Buffalo Bills in overtime.

This game features a few great DFS plays that could end up making or breaking your lineup. Many DFS players will opt to put Alvin Kamara or Tom Brady in their captain spots, which would not be bad ideas.

However, where you can really separate yourself from your opponent is with the FLEX picks, in which both teams have some interesting choices. Let’s go over the Showdown fantasy outlook for the game for contests on DraftKings.

Injuries

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette is expected to play tonight, despite being listed as questionable with an ankle injury.

Captain’s Chair

Rob Gronkowski, TE, Buccaneers

As much as I want to put Brady or Fournette in the captain’s chair, the best play seems to be Rob Gronkowski, who has become the Buccaneers’ third receiver. Last week against Buffalo, the veteran tight end produced five receptions (nine targets) for 62 yards (11.2 fantasy pts).

In the Bucs’ last four games, Gronkowski is averaging 17.1 fantasy points per game, which is higher than his season average (15.9 FPPG). The Saints have done a good job of defending the tight end this season as they are ranked 9th in OPRK. However, they will have to worry about receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, who pose problems on the outside.

Taysom Hill, QB, Saints

If you are looking for a Saints’ player to place into the captain’s spot, the only two logical choices are Kamara and Taysom Hill. For the purpose of this exercise, we are going to take Hill, who has had two consecutive games of 20 points or more. Last week against the New York Jets, Hill was one of the best players in season-long fantasy and DFS.

The dual-threat quarterback had 175 passing yards, 73 rushing yards, and two touchdowns for 26.3 fantasy points. Hill will look to score at least 20 points against Tampa Bay’s defense, which is stout on the ground. However, the good news is that the Saints have Kamara in the backfield for the second-straight game.

Value Plays

Tre’Quan Smith, WR, Saints — $5,800

There aren’t a lot of outstanding value plays between the two teams, however, Saints wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith might be worth taking a flier on. Smith is the team’s best wideout outside of Kamara and Mark Ingram II.

In their first matchup back in Week 8, Smith recorded three receptions (three targets) for 33 yards and a touchdown (12.3 fantasy points). On the season, the 25-year-old wide receiver is averaging 8.2 fantasy points per game.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers, DST — $4,000

This is not a glamorous choice based off what’s left as a value play, but the Bucs’ defense has been racking up the fantasy points and creating turnovers. In their last four games, the Buccaneers have recorded five interceptions and is averaging 10 fantasy points per game.

We have to think that this defense should be able to at least create one turnover off of Hill and apply pressure to pick up some sacks. In their last five games, Tampa Bay has 18 sacks.