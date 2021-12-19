Breaking down NFL betting splits for Week 15 SNF matchup: Saints vs. Bucs

To end the night in the NFL, we have a NFC South matchup in primetime between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football.

The Saints (6-7) snapped their five-game losing skid with a 30-9 road win last week over the New York Jets. The Bucs (10-3) are riding a four-game winning streak after they defeated the Buffalo Bills 33-27 in overtime last week. Odds and splits below are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Saints vs. Bucs, Week 15 betting splits

Betting the spread: The Bucs are 11-point favorites. 63% of the handle and 57% of bets are being placed on the Bucs to cover.

Is the public right? Tampa Bay has been phenomenal at home this season with a perfect 6-0 record. The defending Super Bowl champs are averaging 37.5 points per game at home, which is best in the NFL. The Bucs are also defeating teams by an average of 19 points per game.

Tampa Bay is 4-1 against the spread in their last five games and 4-0 ATS when the spread is 10 points or more. Bucs quarterback Tom Brady will be looking to get revenge against the Saints, who won 36-27 in Week 8. The Saints are 4-3 on the road this season and 2-4 ATS in their last six games. New Orleans is also 3-4 ATS when they are the underdog this season. I don’t see the Saints’ offense keeping pace with the Bucs’ offense, despite the way Taysom Hill is playing with Alvin Kamara. Take the Bucs and the points.

Betting the over/under: The point total is installed at 45. 55% of the handle and 77% of bets are being placed on the over.

Is the public right? The Buccaneers’ offense has been on fire since their road defeat to the Washington Football Team on Nov. 14. In their last four games, Tampa Bay is averaging 32.7 points per game. When these two teams played back in Week 8 at the Caesars Superdome, the total points scored were 63. The Saints has a record of 6-7 when it comes to overs this season, while the Bucs are 7-6, which is one of the better records in the NFL. Tampa Bay’s defense has been susceptible to giving up big plays this season. Also, Brady should be able to make some plays against New Orleans’ defense. The public is on the right side.

Betting the moneyline: The Bucs are home favorites with moneyline odds at -590. Moneyline odds for the Saints are at +425. 93% of the handle and 96% of bets are being placed on the Bucs to win.

Is the public right? The Buccaneers should have no problem with the Saints, who are a shell of themselves from when they saw them in Week 8. It would be an absolute shocker to see the Saints pull off the upset on the road.

