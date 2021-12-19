Cam Newton, PJ Walker start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

The Carolina Panthers will travel to Buffalo to take on the Bills on Sunday. Quarterbacks Cam Newton and PJ Walker have been in an odd situation with the Panthers. Newton wasn’t on a team since training camp and was signed by Carolina just a few weeks ago. Walker was the backup behind Sam Darnold prior to his injury.

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers QB Cam Newton, PJ Walker

In just four games, Newton has thrown for 467 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions. He also has rushed for 112 yards and four touchdowns. He’s struggled big time and the Panthers need him to start playing better. Walker has thrown for 362 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions. Another thing to look out for is Sam Darnold returning from the IR this week. I think we could see all three of them in their next few games.

The Buffalo Bills defense allows 179.5 passing yards per game which ranks 2nd in the NFL. This looks like it’ll be another dreadful game for the Panthers' passing offense. I don't see any Panthers quarterbacks having much fantasy success this weekend.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Newton and Walker should sit.