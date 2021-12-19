Devin Singletary start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

The Buffalo Bills are set to host the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Running back Devin Singletary has had a relatively quiet season. With as much as the Bills throw the ball, it’s tough being a running back in their system.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills RB Devin Singletary

This season, Singletary has 112 carries for 547 yards and two touchdowns. As the season has gone on, it’s been tough predicting who will get the most touches out of the backfield. In their last game, Singletary rushed for 52 yards on just four carries. The Bills were extremely tentative to run the ball against the Buccaneers.

The Carolina Panthers defense allows 115.3 rushing yards per game which ranks 20th in the NFL. While the Bills could have some success on the ground, I don't really see Singletary getting too many carries. Zack Moss is a guy to watch out for. He’s coming off a week where he was a healthy scratch, but we should see some of him against a struggling Panthers run defense.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Singletary should sit.