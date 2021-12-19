Matt Breida start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

The Buffalo Bills are set to host the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Running back Matt Breida didn’t do much of anything for the first nine weeks of the season. He became a pretty big piece to this Bills offense. But he hasn’t done much over the past two weeks.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills RB Matt Breida

In six games, Breida has 25 carries for 124 yards and a touchdown. He also has seven receptions for 72 yards and two touchdowns. Although he has had a few good fantasy weeks, I wouldn't expect much more out of him for the rest of the season. I would only keep him on my roster if you absolutely need a running back. And even then, I wouldn't play him unless the Bills are playing an outstanding run defense like the Buccaneers.

The Carolina Panthers defense allows 115.3 rushing yards per game which ranks 20th in the NFL. While the Bills could have some success on the ground, I don't see Matt Breida doing much of anything. Zack Moss is a guy to watch out for. He’s coming off a week where he was a healthy scratch, but we should see some of him against a struggling Panthers run defense.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Breida should sit.