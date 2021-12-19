Stefon Diggs start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

The Buffalo Bills are set to host the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs has truly emerged as one of the best receivers in the NFL since being traded to the Buffalo Bills. He’s also helped Josh Allen take a big step forward as a quarterback.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills WR Stefon Diggs

This season, Diggs has 78 receptions for 972 yards and seven touchdowns. For the most part, Diggs has been putting up regular fantasy points for himself. For some reason, I feel like this will be one of Diggs’ best fantasy weeks this season. Coming off a tough loss, I think he and Josh Allen will bounce back especially with a playoff spot on the line.

The Carolina Panthers defense allows 177.7 passing yards per game which is the best in the NFL. While they have been stellar against the pass, I think this Bills passing offense will have a good week. For that to happen, they will need to get Diggs his targets.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Diggs should start.