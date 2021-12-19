Cole Beasley start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

The Buffalo Bills are set to host the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Wide receiver Cole Beasley has been extremely inconsistent this season. He’s had some weeks where he’s had 10+ receptions for 100+ yards and he’s also had weeks where he has just one catch for five yards.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills WR Cole Beasley

In 13 games, Beasley has 72 receptions for 605 yards and one touchdown. He’s coming off a game against the Buccaneers where he had nine receptions for 64 yards. That’s pretty good in a PPR league. I don't think Beasley will have nearly as many targets as he did last week.

The Carolina Panthers defense allows 177.7 passing yards per game which is the best in the NFL. While they have been stellar against the pass, I think this Bills passing offense will have a good week. With that being said, I don’t think Beasley will have a big fantasy week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Beasley should sit.