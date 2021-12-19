Gabriel Davis start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

The Buffalo Bills are set to host the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Wide receiver Gabriel Davis has had a quiet season, however, he is coming off two of his best fantasy games this season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills WR Gabriel Davis

In 13 games, Davis has 24 receptions for 385 yards and four touchdowns. He’s scored a touchdown in each of their last two games. While I’m not expecting him to score a ton of points for fantasy this week, it would not surprise me if he got in the end zone again. The Bills need a win this week and Josh Allen has shown his trust for Davis especially in the red zone.

The Carolina Panthers defense allows 177.7 passing yards per game which is the best in the NFL. While they have been stellar against the pass, I think this Bills passing offense will have a good week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In season-long fantasy, Davis should sit. For DFS< if you need a cheap option at wide receiver, Davis is a good play.