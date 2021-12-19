Dawson Knox start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

The Buffalo Bills are set to host the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Tight end Dawson Knox has emerged as one of the better fantasy tight ends. He’s also been Josh Allen’s favorite red zone target.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills TE Dawson Knox

In 11 games, Knox has 40 receptions for 489 yards and eight touchdowns. The only issue Knox has is that he is inconsistent. But everybody in the Bills receiving core has been inconsistent, so I wouldn't really put the blame on Knox.

The Carolina Panthers defense allows 177.7 passing yards per game which is the best in the NFL. While they have been stellar against the pass, I think this Bills passing offense will have a good week. In the past few games, the Panthers have struggled against tight ends. I would expect Knox to get in the end zone at least once.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Knox should start.