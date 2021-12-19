Chuba Hubbard start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

The Carolina Panthers will travel to Buffalo to take on the Bills on Sunday. Running back Chuba Hubbard was one of the top waiver wire pickups in fantasy football this season. With Christian McCaffrey dealing with injuries, Hubbard has played well in his absence.

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard

This season, Hubbard has 132 carries for 460 yards and four touchdowns. He also has 19 receptions for 152 yards. With the struggling quarterback play, games will only get harder for Hubbard. Teams will force Carolina to throw the ball. So far, the Panthers haven't proven that their passing game is anything to fear. I don’t expect Hubbard to have a ton of carries this weekend.

The Buffalo Bills defense allows 109.4 rushing yards per game which ranks 12th in the NFL. It’s tough to predict what the Panthers' offense will be this week especially when they have yet to announce their starting quarterback. I don't think Hubbard is a smart play this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Hubbard should sit.