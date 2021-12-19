DJ Moore start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

The Carolina Panthers hope to find some positives late in the season, and Week 15 presents another opportunity for the team to score a big win when it faces the Buffalo Bills. The biggest question for Carolina is who will take over at quarterback, as the team has rotated players in an attempt to find the right formula going forward.

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers WR DJ Moore

Moore has been a solid receiver in Carolina, consistently finding ways to make plays regardless of who is throwing him the football. He’s dropped off substantially from the early days of the season, but remains the team’s top target with Christian McCaffrey out. Look for Moore to continue receiving the majority of the team’s targets in what could be a favorable game script for the receiver.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Moore is worth a start, even with a tough matchup and an uncertain quarterback situation in Carolina.