Robby Anderson start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

The Carolina Panthers will travel to Buffalo to take on the Bills on Sunday. Wide receiver Robby Anderson has had a very down season to say the least, but I wouldn’t blame him. His quarterback play has been bad for most of the season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers WR Robby Anderson

In 13 games, Anderson has 36 receptions for 372 yards and four touchdowns. He’s on track to finish with a career-low in receiving yards. Coming off his first career 1,000+ yard season, there were high hopes for him this season. He’s coming off his best game of the season. Against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Anderson had seven receptions for 84 yards and a touchdown.

The Buffalo Bills defense allows 179.5 passing yards per game which ranks 2nd in the NFL. This looks like it’ll be another dreadful game for the Panthers' passing offense. It will be interesting to see if Anderson can build off his success against the Falcons.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In season-long fantasy, Anderson should sit. In DFS, Anderson may be a good value play.