Russell Wilson start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

After a brutal stretch in the middle of the season, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has been playing much better lately. Of course, it’s a little too late for to save the Seahawks’ lost season, but it has at least made Wilson a decent option once again in fantasy football lineups. This week, he’ll have to be at his best when the Seahawks take on the Los Angeles Rams.

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks QB Russell Wilson

Wilson completed 17 of 28 passes last week against the Texans, totaling 260 yards and tossing a pair of touchdowns. It was the third game in a row he’s thrown at least two touchdowns. That was also his highest yardage total since Week 3.

This isn’t the best matchup for Wilson. The Rams gave Kyler Murray all kinds of problems in the passing game last week, but they were also taken apart pretty thoroughly by Aaron Rodgers three weeks ago.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Wilson is a decent starter this week, albeit one with a fairly low ceiling.