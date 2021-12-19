Rashaad Penny start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

At long last, do the Seattle Seahawks once again have a clear-cut No. 1 workhorse running back? Maybe. Let’s not get too carried away, but it does sound like they plan to roll out Rashaad Penny as their leading man in the backfield this week against the Los Angeles Rams.

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny

After weeks of unimpressive committee play out of Seattle’s backfield, the team leaned on Penny last week, and he exploded for a huge day against the Houston Texans. Penny rolled up 137 yards and two touchdowns on just 16 carries last week, leading the backfield in touches. Head coach Pete Carroll said this week that Penny earned a shot at more work this week against the Rams, while also pointing out that the team will rotate in other players in the backfield.

The Rams pose a stiffer test than the Texans. They’re giving up an average of 100.6 yards per game on the ground. But Penny’s status as the head of the backfield committee gives him some value in fantasy football lineups this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Rashaad Penny.