Alex Collins start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

It looks like Alex Collins’ turn as the Seattle Seahawks top dog in the backfield has officially come to an end. In actuality, it ended about two months ago, but now Collins has reverted to the status of unheralded committee member, just another face in an unimpressive crowd.

Collins is currently on the reserve/COVID-19 list and his status for Week 15 and beyond is unclear. The Seahawks-Rams game was moved to Tuesday so he has time to get off the list with negative test results. Even if he does get back, he’s not likely to offer much fantasy football this week when the Seahawks travel to face the Los Angeles Rams.

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks RB Alex Collins

Collins’ heyday was back in October, peaking with a Week 7 game against the Steelers where he posted 101 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries. Since then, the Seahawks have been using a rotation of running backs, until last week when Rashaad Penny led the group with 16 carries that he turned into 137 yards and a touchdown. Head coach Pete Carroll said this week that Penny, a former first-round pick, earned himself another look as the top dog in the backfield.

Collins got seven carries last week, the second-highest total on the team, but those amounted to a meager 16 yards. You never know, Penny could have a bad day, and the Seahawks would put Collins back on top. But you can’t bank on that happening with your fantasy football lineup.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

It’s best to sit Alex Collins this week.