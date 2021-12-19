DK Metcalf start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

We’re a long way from DK Metcalf’s monster 1,300-yard season in 2020. Then again, we’re a long way from the Seattle Seahawks being one of the NFC’s regular contenders. Metcalf is still capable of busting out at any time, making him a weekly decision that fantasy football managers will have to consider, and this might just be a good week to have him in lineups with the Los Angeles Rams on tap for Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks WR DK Metcalf

Metcalf was targeted eight times last week against the Houston Texans. He came away with four catches for 43 yards. Those aren’t exactly game-breaking numbers, but his target share is still hard to ignore. With a high ceiling, Metcalf is worth the risk in fantasy football lineups this week, especially considering Tyler Lockett’s potential absence after testing positive for COVID-19 this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start DK Metcalf in your fantasy football playoffs.