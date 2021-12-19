Gerald Everett start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

Seattle Seahawks tight end Gerald Everett will get his first shot at his former team this week. The Seahawks are on the road to face the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. The question for fantasy football is whether or not it’s a golden opportunity for Everett to be more than an afterthought in lineups.

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks TE Gerald Everett

Everett caught two passes for a grand total of just 15 yards last week against the Houston Texans. He didn’t even see a target in the first half. However, one of his catches was a touchdown grab, his second in his last three games.

The Rams are strictly middle of the pack when it comes to defending tight ends. They’ve given up four touchdowns to the position this season. Everett’s ceiling isn’t huge this week, but he’s not a bad play if your fantasy lineup needs a fill-in candidate, especially with Lockett’s status up in the air after testing positive for COVID-19.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Gerald Everett, but keep your expectations low.