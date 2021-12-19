 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Noah Fant start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Noah Fant ahead of the Denver Broncos Week 15 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

By Brian Murphy_UCF
NFL: Detroit Lions at Denver Broncos Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Noah Fant may have the best matchup of any Broncos pass-catcher in Week 15. Let’s discuss his fantasy outlook for this Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos TE Noah Fant

Cincy has been pretty generous to tight ends recently, permitting five touchdowns to the position over its past six games. The Bengals had no answers for either Darren Waller in Week 11 (7-116-0) or George Kittle in Week 14 (13-151-1). Fant is a clear step below those two, but he is basically a lock for at least four catches per game these days and looks to be the second option in the Broncos’ passing game, behind only Jerry Jeudy. Fant is also due for a TD as he hasn’t scored since Week 6.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Fant has a four-catch, 40-yard floor and some upside in a plus matchup on paper. He’s a fine TE1 this Sunday.

More From DraftKings Nation