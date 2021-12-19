Kyler Murray start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

The Arizona Cardinals hope to bounce back from a rough Week 14 loss at home to the Los Angeles Rams when they meet the Detroit Lions in Week 15. The Cardinals have some big losses offensively due to injuries, but Kyler Murray should be ready to go against one of the league’s worst defenses.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals QB Kyler Murray

Murray is one of the most dynamic players at the position, but he does seem a little slower to react after coming back from his injury. The quarterback has yet to deliver a massive outing since coming back from the sidelines, although Week 15 has great potential with Detroit’s porous defense. Murray’s rushing ability is typically an asset in fantasy formats, and he has maintained that efficiency despite a dropoff in aerial production.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If Murray is healthy, he’s worth starting no matter who the opponent is.