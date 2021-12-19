Jimmy Garoppolo start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

Jimmy Garoppolo had one of his best games of the season in a Week 14 overtime win against Cincinnati. What will he accomplish this Sunday versus the Atlanta Falcons?

Jimmy G was helped out massively by the unstoppable George Kittle and was extremely fortunate to not throw a game-losing pick-six shortly before he found Brandon Aiyuk for the game-winning touchdown. But on the whole, it was a solid performance from Garoppolo, who was mistake-prone in Weeks 12 and 13. He has a green-light matchup coming this weekend against the Falcons. Besides allowing the second-most DraftKings points per game to QBs on the season, Atlanta made Trevor Lawrence look competent in Week 12 and gave up a couple of scores to Carolina’s quarterbacks in Week 14. The 49ers don’t usually want to put games on Jimmy G’s right arm, but if RB Eli Mitchell (concussion/knee) needs to miss another game, San Francisco shouldn’t fear putting the game in Garoppolo’s hands against this passive defense. The Falcons have just eight interceptions and an NFL-low 16 sacks this year.

Jimmy G is still a QB2 with all 32 teams in action, but he’s a very safe QB2 this week. He’s also an intriguing DFS play at $5,800 on DraftKings.