Jimmy Garoppolo start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Jimmy Garoppolo ahead of the San Francisco 49ers Week 15 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

By Brian Murphy_UCF
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Cincinnati Bengals Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Jimmy Garoppolo had one of his best games of the season in a Week 14 overtime win against Cincinnati. What will he accomplish this Sunday versus the Atlanta Falcons?

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Jimmy G was helped out massively by the unstoppable George Kittle and was extremely fortunate to not throw a game-losing pick-six shortly before he found Brandon Aiyuk for the game-winning touchdown. But on the whole, it was a solid performance from Garoppolo, who was mistake-prone in Weeks 12 and 13. He has a green-light matchup coming this weekend against the Falcons. Besides allowing the second-most DraftKings points per game to QBs on the season, Atlanta made Trevor Lawrence look competent in Week 12 and gave up a couple of scores to Carolina’s quarterbacks in Week 14. The 49ers don’t usually want to put games on Jimmy G’s right arm, but if RB Eli Mitchell (concussion/knee) needs to miss another game, San Francisco shouldn’t fear putting the game in Garoppolo’s hands against this passive defense. The Falcons have just eight interceptions and an NFL-low 16 sacks this year.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Jimmy G is still a QB2 with all 32 teams in action, but he’s a very safe QB2 this week. He’s also an intriguing DFS play at $5,800 on DraftKings.

