Matt Ryan start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

The Atlanta Falcons will travel to San Francisco to take on the 49ers on Sunday. Quarterback Matt Ryan has had an average season, but he hasn’t been in the best situation. This offseason, the Falcons traded his number one receiver, Julio Jones, and Calvin Ridley stepped away from football to focus on his mental health.

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons QB Matt Ryan

This season, Ryan has thrown for 3,104 yards and 17 touchdowns with 11 interceptions. Over the past few weeks, he has had major struggles in fantasy. He hasn't thrown for 300+ yards since Week 9 and he’s only thrown two touchdowns since then.

The San Francisco 49ers defense allows 213.2 passing yards per game which ranks 6th in the NFL. This is certainly not a game for the Falcons passing game to have an easy bounce back. I don't see Ryan having much success this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Ryan should sit.