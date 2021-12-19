Mike Davis start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

The Atlanta Falcons will travel to San Francisco to take on the 49ers on Sunday. Running back Mike Davis has had a down season, but nobody expected Cordarrelle Patterson to take off the way he has. However, Davis has started to put some fantasy points up over the past few weeks.

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons RB Mike Davis

This season, Davis has 111 carries for 382 yards and two touchdowns. Prior to this past week, Davis hadn't had 10+ carries since Week five. The Falcons have also been getting him the ball in the passing game as well. On the season, he has 39 receptions for 239 yards and a touchdown.

The San Francisco 49ers defense allows 112.2 rushing yards per game which ranks 18th in the NFL. Although he’s had some success in the past few games, I don't expect Davis to have a big fantasy day.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Davis should sit.