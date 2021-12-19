Russell Gage start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

The Atlanta Falcons will travel to San Francisco to take on the 49ers on Sunday. Wide receiver Russell Gage has done a pretty good filling in for the Falcons top receiver.

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons WR Russell Gage

In 10 games, Gage has 42 receptions for 464 yards and two touchdowns. Two weeks ago, Gage had his best game of the season by far against the Tamp Bay Buccaneers. He had 11 receptions for 130 yards. He’s also had weeks where he has zero receptions, however. So, it’s hard to know what to predict with him.

The San Francisco 49ers defense allows 213.2 passing yards per game which ranks 6th in the NFL. This is certainly not a game for the Falcons passing game to have an easy bounce back. I don’t expect Gage to do much this game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Gage should sit.