Kyle Pitts start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

The Atlanta Falcons will travel to San Francisco to take on the 49ers on Sunday. Tight end Kyle Pitts has been one of the best fantasy tight ends this season. He’s had a great rookie year but that was expected out of the tight end who was drafted 4th overall in this year's NFL Draft.

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons TE Kyle Pitts

This season, Pitts has 54 receptions for 770 yards and a touchdown. It’s surprising to see that he has just one touchdown, especially after how big of a red zone threat he was at Florida. I would expect him to score a few more times before the season ends.

The San Francisco 49ers defense allows 213.2 passing yards per game which ranks 6th in the NFL. This is certainly not a game for the Falcons passing game to have an easy bounce back. Against tight ends, the 49ers have been decent this season. It will be a bigger problem for the 49ers however, as Pitts is a little different than other tight ends with his speed.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Pitts should start.