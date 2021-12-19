Deebo Samuel start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

Should Deebo Samuel be reclassified as a running back? That’s a conversation for another time. Right now, Samuel is coming through for his fantasy managers no matter where he lines up. Let’s discuss his Week 15 outlook against the Atlanta Falcons.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers WR Deebo Samuel

Samuel has caught one pass in each of the past three weeks, but he remains a must-start player because of his amazing efficiency as a runner. He has scored a rushing touchdown in four consecutive games, five in total over that span. Last week, he lined up to Jimmy Garoppolo’s left, took the handoff and zoomed around the right end for a 27-yard TD. Samuel was limited by a groin injury last week but is off the injury report now, which further boosts his outlook. The Falcons’ run defense is better than their pass defense, but that’s not saying much; neither is very threatening. It’s also not like that matters to Samuel, who is on quite a heater right now.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

With his health concerns seemingly behind him, Deebo is a fantastic start in all formats this Sunday.