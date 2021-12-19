Brandon Aiyuk start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

Brandon Aiyuk has worked his way out of total irrelevancy to become a pretty useful fantasy commodity over the past handful of weeks. What will he do this Sunday versus the Atlanta Falcons?

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk

In Week 14, Aiyuk was stuck on a middling 5-50-0 receiving line before he took a pass from Jimmy Garoppolo in overtime for a 12-yard touchdown to end the game. It all counts in the box score. Aiyuk has scored in three of his previous six games, averaging close to seven targets and close to five receptions for 68 yards per game during that stretch. There’s always a chance the 49ers take an early lead over Atlanta and go-run heavy, limiting Aiyuk’s opportunities. But with starting RB Eli Mitchell (concussion/knee) not yet practicing as of Friday morning and with the Falcons allowing the sixth-most DraftKings points per game to opposing WRs, Aiyuk should be a worthwhile play once again.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Aiyuk is worth starting as a WR3 in 12-team formats in Week 15.