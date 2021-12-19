James Conner start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

The Arizona Cardinals go into Week 15 looking to bounce back from a tough loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football. The Cardinals will go up against the struggling Detroit Lions, and they’ll hope to have star running back James Conner ready for the game.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals RB James Conner

Conner is officially questionable to play with an ankle injury, so managers should make sure to check his status before putting him in lineups. Conner has been a fantasy star this season, largely due to his touchdowns. The running back is adding some work in the receiving game, although Chase Edmonds coming back will eat into Conner’s opportunities and limit his ceiling.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If Conner is active for the contest, he’s worth starting against a bad Lions defense. Even with Edmonds back, Conner should still get touches close to the endzone and that’s where the big points are.