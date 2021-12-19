Chase Edmonds start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

The Arizona Cardinals will travel to Detroit to take on the Lions. Running back Chase Edmonds was off to a great start before suffering an ankle injury causing him to miss five weeks. James Conner did a great job taking on the starting running back role.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals RB Chase Edmonds

In nine games, Edmonds had 76 carries for 430 yards and a touchdown. He also has 30 receptions for 211 yards. The one touchdown is a bit surprising but with all the scores Conner has had lately, I would expect Edmonds to start finding the end zone a bit more.

The Detroit Lions defense allows 135.2 rushing yards per game which ranks 28th in the NFL. They are coming off a game where the Denver Broncos running backs rushed for 184 yards and three touchdowns. Whoever is playing running back for the Cardinals on Sunday will have a big day.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If James Conner is out, Edmonds should start in both season-long fantasy and DFS. If Conner is active, I would lean towards starting Conner for the touchdown upside.