 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Chase Edmonds start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Chase Edmonds ahead of the Arizona Cardinals Week 15 matchup against the Detroit Lions.

By BenHall1 and DKNation Staff
Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds (2) runs past Houston Texans defensive end Charles Omenihu (94) during the fourth quarter in Glendale, Ariz. Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Arizona Cardinals will travel to Detroit to take on the Lions. Running back Chase Edmonds was off to a great start before suffering an ankle injury causing him to miss five weeks. James Conner did a great job taking on the starting running back role.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals RB Chase Edmonds

In nine games, Edmonds had 76 carries for 430 yards and a touchdown. He also has 30 receptions for 211 yards. The one touchdown is a bit surprising but with all the scores Conner has had lately, I would expect Edmonds to start finding the end zone a bit more.

The Detroit Lions defense allows 135.2 rushing yards per game which ranks 28th in the NFL. They are coming off a game where the Denver Broncos running backs rushed for 184 yards and three touchdowns. Whoever is playing running back for the Cardinals on Sunday will have a big day.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If James Conner is out, Edmonds should start in both season-long fantasy and DFS. If Conner is active, I would lean towards starting Conner for the touchdown upside.

More From DraftKings Nation