Christian Kirk start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Christian Kirk ahead of the Arizona Cardinals Week 15 matchup against the Detroit Lions.

By BenHall1
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) runs for yards after the catch against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Lumen Field.&nbsp; Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Cardinals will travel to Detroit to take on the Lions. Wide receiver Christian Kirk has quietly had a strong season for the Cardinals. This has been his best season yet by far and he could finish with 1,000+ receiving yards.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals WR Christian Kirk

In 13 games, Kirk has 53 receptions for 718 yards and four touchdowns. While most of the attention is brought to DeAndre Hopkins, AJ Green, Zach Ertz, and all those guys, Kirk has been one of Kyler Murray’s top targets. It has been quite a few weeks since Kirk has gotten in the end zone.

The Detroit Lions defense allows 244.0 passing yards per game which ranks 17th in the NFL. I don’t how the Lions can stop this Cardinals offense, especially coming off a loss. With Hopkins out, I think we see a breakout game for Kirk.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Kirk should start.

