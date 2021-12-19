AJ Green start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

The Arizona Cardinals will travel to Detroit to take on the Lions on Sunday. Wide receiver AJ Green got off to a great start this season. Then, had a few weeks where he didn't put up the best numbers. It seems like his numbers are starting to improve once again.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals WR AJ Green

This season, Green has 42 receptions for 654 yards and three touchdowns. This is his first season with the Cardinals. With DeAndre Hopkins out for the rest of the season, they will need him to step up. He is coming off a game against the Rams where he had seven receptions for 102 yards. I think we could start to see him have a few more games like that.

The Detroit Lions defense allows 244.0 passing yards per game which ranks 17th in the NFL. I don’t how the Lions can stop this Cardinals offense, especially coming off a loss. I expect Green to have another game as the main target for the Cardinals.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Green should start.