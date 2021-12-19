Zach Ertz start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

The Arizona Cardinals will travel to Detroit to take on the Lions. Tight end Zach Ertz has put up decent numbers this season. After asking for a trade during the summer, Ertz started the season in Philadelphia. After six games, he was traded to Arizona.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals TE Zach Ertz

In seven games, Ertz has 28 receptions for 321 yards and three touchdowns. It’s been a tough past few years for Ertz fantasy-wise as he hasn’t been putting up numbers like he used to. Hopefully, with him being in Arizona now, he can get back to what he was doing before 2020.

The Detroit Lions defense allows 244.0 passing yards per game which ranks 17th in the NFL. I don’t how the Lions can stop this Cardinals offense, especially coming off a loss. With Hopkins out, they will need more guys to step up. I think Ertz will be one of the higher scoring tight ends this week. Before you lock him into your lineup, however, double-check that he’s active ahead of the game. He popped up on Friday’s injury report with a hamstring injury.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Ertz should start in both season-long fantasy and DFS as long as he’s active.