Rondale Moore start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

The Arizona Cardinals will travel to Detroit to take on the Lions. Wide receiver Rondale Moore started off the season red hot. It was looking like he could be one of the best receivers from this past NFL Draft. Lately, his numbers have regressed a bit and his hasn't gotten the ball as much.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals WR Rondale Moore

In 13 games, Moore has 51 receptions for 426 yards and a touchdown. He also has 17 carries for 75 yards. It’s been surprising seeing his involvement in the offense go down a bit especially after his start to the season. In the first two games, Moore had 11 receptions for 182 yards and a touchdown. He hasn't had more than 60 receiving yards in a game since.

The Detroit Lions defense allows 244.0 passing yards per game which ranks 17th in the NFL. I don’t how the Lions can stop this Cardinals offense, especially coming off a loss. Although DeAndre Hopkins is out, I don't see more getting the ball too much.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Moore should sit.