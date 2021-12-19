Tim Patrick start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

After showing some signs of life last month, Tim Patrick, like most of the Broncos’ passing game, has been really quiet over the past few weeks. Can he turn it back on in Week 15 versus the Cincinnati Bengals?

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos WR Tim Patrick

It’s hard to trust any Broncos wideout at this point. Over the past four weeks, they’ve played a couple of high-powered offenses and had a couple of games with positive game flow for their passing attack. And yet, Patrick didn’t catch more than three passes or gain more than 30 yards in any of those weeks. Maybe Denver will throw a little more often this week if they fall behind early to the Bengals or if RB Javonte Williams is either limited or inactive due to a leg injury. But Patrick will still have to battle Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton and tight end Noah Fant for targets in this conservative offense. Right now, it looks like he’s third in that pecking order.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIt Patrick in Week 15.