Courtland Sutton start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

Courtland Sutton’s production continues to fall week by week. What can you expect from him versus the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 15?

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos WR Courtland Sutton

No matter the opponent, no matter the game flow, Sutton has made very little impact in the Broncos’ offense over the past six games. His “best” fantasy total during that stretch came in Week 10: two catches on three targets for 29 scoreless yards. And again, that’s his best game. Sutton caught just one of two targets last week for a mere nine yards as Denver had no trouble running all over Detroit. Sutton has a neutral matchup against the Bengals this week, but matchups haven’t mattered for his fantasy outlook for a while. The Broncos will continue to employ a run-centric offense that’s full of conservative throws from Teddy Bridgewater.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sutton isn’t worth starting in any leagues this week. He’s gone from a solid WR2 to droppable over the span of less than two months.