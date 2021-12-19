Jerry Jeudy start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

Jerry Jeudy continues to look like the Broncos’ best wide receiver. But does that make him worth using in your season-long leagues in Week 15? Let’s discuss.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy

Jeudy led Denver’s wideouts once again last week with five catches on a team-high six targets for 47 scoreless yards. He leads the Broncos’ WRs in all three categories since Week 8, but it hasn’t resulted in much fantasy goodness. Jeudy’s best game during this span was a 6-69-0 game against the Cowboys in Week 9. He has yet to score in seven games this year. Of course, that’s largely a function of the team’s low volume passing game; Denver has six passing TDs over its previous six games. Jeudy’s matchup this week is OK; the Cincinnati Bengals have allowed four scores to wideouts in their past two games.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Maybe the Broncos will be forced to throw more this week to keep up with the Bengals and/or because RB Javonte Williams could be sidelined by a leg injury. Nonetheless, Jeudy is nothing more than a low-ceiling WR3 in PPR formats.