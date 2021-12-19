Javonte Williams start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

The Denver Broncos blew out the Detroit Lions in Week 14 with a 38-10 score line. QB Teddy Bridgewater threw for two touchdowns as Melvin Gordon (hip) returned from injury and exploded for two scores of his own. The Broncos will take on a tough Cincinnati Bengals team in Week 15.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos RB Javonte Williams

While the majority of carries went to Melvin Gordon, Javonte Williams didn’t have a bad showing by any means. He ran 15 times for 73 yards and a touchdown, adding another touchdown by catching one of his two targets for 10 yards. It’s his third straight game with at least one touchdown, and his second straight with a receiving score. Fantasy managers have been delighted with Williams as of late as he’s scored over 20 PPR fantasy points for three weeks straight now. It still looks like he’ll fall behind Gordon in the depth chart, so will be seeing less touches than his fellow running back, but he’s still put up some very solid numbers in his own right.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

There’s no reason to think Williams won’t find the end zone again in Week 15 against the Bengals, especially if Melvin Gordon will be playing through a thumb sprain he suffered in the win over the Lions. While it’s a minor injury, the chances that it could shift some of the carries over to Williams instead bodes well for the running back, and any fantasy manager who has him rostered. Though he was held out of practice on Thursday due to a minor leg issue, he’s expected to play against the Bengals. Start Williams as an RB2 or flex option in Week 15.