Melvin Gordon start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

The Denver Broncos performed well against the Detroit Lions in Week 14, ending in a 38-10 blowout at Mile High Stadium. Denver improves to 7-6 on the season as they sit in third place in the AFC West, just behind the Los Angeles Chargers. They’ll take on a tough Cincinnati Bengals team in Week 15.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos RB Melvin Gordon

Melvin Gordon exploded in the blowout, running the ball 24 times for 111 yards and two touchdowns. It was a fantastic showing for the running back after being held out in Week 13 due to a hip injury. To add a twist to the situation, he also left the game against the Lions briefly due to a hand injury, but still came back and finished the rout. It turns out he sprained his thumb, but isn’t expected to miss any time as he’s planning on playing through the injury. It’s a sigh of relief for fantasy managers who have Gordon rostered, as the thought of dealing with another injury would have been rough after he just turned in his best fantasy performance of the season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Gordon has a tough matchup against the Bengals in Week 15, but as long as he still suits up with the thumb injury, he should be a lock for a start in most fantasy leagues.