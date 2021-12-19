Teddy Bridgewater start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

The Denver Broncos logged a comfortable 38-10 win over the Detroit Lions in Week 14, improving to 7-6 on the season. It was a nice bounce back from the 22-9 loss they suffered in Kansas City in Week 13. They’re sitting in third place in the AFC West, just on the tail of the Los Angeles Chargers. The Broncos will take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 15.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater

Teddy Bridgewater didn’t put in his finest performance of the season, only racking up 179 yards, completing 18 of his 25 passes. That came with two touchdowns and was enough to help get the Broncos over the line as they grabbed their seventh win of the season. His 72 percent pass completion was still impressive even though his volume wasn’t super high, but he won’t mind much as Denver successfully completed a blowout of the Lions. Bridgewater has put in some solid performances this season, most notably his 328-yard performance with 76.5 percent pass completion in their win over the Jaguars in Week 2.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Teddy Bridgewater will go up against a tough Bengals team in Week 15, and while he’s set to have a decent performance, he may not bring in enough points for fantasy managers to warrant a start. He should be viewed as a low-end QB2, so if you have any better options available in your league, Bridgewater should take a back seat.